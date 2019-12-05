Fundraising Continues for Dupree Student Who Died During Basketball Practice

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

We’re working to find out more about what led to the death of a western South Dakota high school basketball player this week. Authorities say the Dupree student collapsed while the team was running wind sprints.

A GoFundMe page identifies the boy as freshman Vernon Peterson. The page has raised more than $2,000 for funeral costs in less than a day.

The tragedy is being felt throughout South Dakota high schools. The McLaughlin Boys Basketball Team posted the above video on their Facebook page.

It shows the team gathered in a circle before practice to honor Peterson with a song.