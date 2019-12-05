How U.S. Postal Service Handles South Dakota’s Holiday Mail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- There are only three weeks left until Christmas, which means it’s a busy time for the U.S. Postal Service. Billions of pieces of mail will be processed and delivered until New Years.

This holiday season if you’re sending someone a letter or a package, it’s first going to end up at the Sioux Falls Processing and Distribution Center before making its way to its final destination. It’s where mail from all across South Dakota gets sorted. These next few weeks will be the busiest time of the year for staff.

“Sioux Falls is seeing close to two million packages travel through this processing facility alone,” said James Boxrud, Strategic Communications for U.S. Postal Service.

“We actually hire about ten percent more people just for this time frame,” said Phil Konkel, Senior Manager for Sioux Falls Processing and Distribution Center.

The center could have up to 80 people working a shift. Staff have an organized system to make sure your mail makes it to its destination on time.

“Everything is labeled or placard, so we know where to put it,” said Konkel.

Almost half a billion pieces of mail will make it through here by Christmas. During the holidays, the facility sees at least double the normal number of packages. On a normal night there are around 20,000.

“Yesterday we did 88,000, the day before was 95,000. We expect somewhere about 90,000 for the next 15 days,” said Konkel.

Konkel has been working for the post office for 24 years. Although it’s busy, he loves working during the holidays. It challenges him and co-workers.

“It’s knowing that we can take an operation that was efficient and we can put it to its maximum capacity with as much mail as we can possibly run,” said Konkel.

“It’s a little competition, you know how much did you run last night versus what I did today.”

There are some things you can do to make processing easier for staff and to ensure your package makes it to its destination.

“Try to use a new box, make sure you pack it well, make sure it’s labeled well, taped well. If you have a paper label make sure you put some packing tape over the top of that, make sure the zip code is clearly written on there.

And remember, the busiest mail shipping and delivery week is December 16th – December 22nd. If you still have packages to ship, the Sioux Falls downtown post office says they are doing all they can to help. They’ll b open the next three Saturdays leading up to Christmas from 8 a.m. to noon.