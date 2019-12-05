Jacks Ready for Re-Match With Northern Iowa

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU football team got a first round bye and #7 seed in the FCS playoffs despite the season-ending loss to USD. And as a result, the Jacks will be hosting a very good Northern Iowa team that will come into Brookings with revenge on their minds after losing 38-7 to SDSU on November 16th. And head coach John Stiegelmeier knows this is a formidable foe despite that lob-sided score. “Well I think the fact that we won and we won handily will rile them up a little bit no doubt and maybe gives us a comfort zone. But Coach Farley will have his team ready. This is their month, this is where they play their best football and we need to be ready to play our best football and I’m glad we’re at home in front of our crowd…”

The Jackrabbits bring an 8-4 record into the game Saturday with a big win over the Panthers and narrow losses to NDSU and Minnesota.