Jean Rounds Hospitalized for “Unexpected Hurdle” in Cancer Treatment

Courtesy: Senator Mike Rounds' Twitter

SIOUX FALLS

Senator Mike Rounds says his wife is recovering after an “unexpected hurdle” in her cancer treatment.

Senator Rounds’ office says Jean Rounds has surgery on Wednesday to remove a hematoma from her right leg. Doctor say the hematoma was likely caused by blood thinners.

Jean was prescribed the blood thinners following her surgery last month to have a cancerous tumor removed.

The Rounds’ say there are no concerns about cancer at this time. Jean will undergo radiation treatment in the next couple of months.