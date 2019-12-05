Mayor TenHaken Advocates Sioux Falls’ 5G Growth on Capitol Hill

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken testified on Capitol Hill Thursday, advocating for 5G and internet connectivity at the municipal level.

Mayor TenHaken told senators that nearly every sector of the Sioux Falls economy relies on fast and reliable internet connection. He says 5G is vital to continuing the city’s forward progress.

5G rolled out in Sioux Falls on November 1 with 10 small cell towers. Mayor TenHaken says he wants Sioux Falls to model the way for what successful 5G deployment can look like, around the country.

“We want several more small cells as well as the entry of AT&T and T-Mobile small cells into our market. the strategy of Sioux falls for dealing with this was simple: cover our costs. as mayor, it’s not my intent to profit off carriers to deploy small cell infrastructure,” said Mayor TenHaken.

Mayor TenHaken was invited to the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet by Senator John Thune, who chairs the committee.