National Guard Helicopter Crashes in Minnesota with 3 Aboard

Courtesy: KARE 11

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP)

A Black Hawk helicopter with three crew members aboard crashed Thursday in central Minnesota, a state National Guard official said.

Minnesota National Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens told the St. Cloud Times the UH-60 crashed near Pearl Lake after it lost contact with the base Thursday afternoon. The Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after taking off on a maintenance test flight from St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon, Heusdens said.

The helicopter called mayday about 9 minutes after takeoff.

This is a developing story, details are limited at this time.