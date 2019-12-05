National Guard Helicopter Missing After Takeoff in Minnesota

UPDATE: A Minnesota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carrying three crew members has crashed near Pearl Lake after it lost contact with the base Thursday afternoon.

Minnesota National Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens told the St. Cloud Times.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP)

The Minnesota National Guard says a Black Hawk helicopter with three people aboard is missing after taking off in central Minnesota.

Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens says the Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after it took off from St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon.

Heusdens says the Guard is “working to figure it out.” The Minnesota State Patrol was called to bring in a helicopter to help with the search.

This is a developing story, details are limited at this time.