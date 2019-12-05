New Skatepark Could Be Coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD— A new skatepark could be rolling into Sioux Fall, a group called the “Sioux Falls Skatepark Association” has big plans for the project near downtown.

The association has to raise “all” of the money to build it, which could make for a bumpy ride.

“The first time we had a skatepark in Sioux Falls was in the late 80s and early 90s and they had ramps they would move from park to park,” said Walter Portz, president of the ‘Sioux Falls Skatepark Association.’

Well, there is something a little bit more permanent now.

With two skateparks already in Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association is trying to add a third location.

The Skatepark here at Nelson Park has been here for about 17 years and the new skate that they’re trying to build is only about a snowball throw away.

On the other side of the Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center is where the new skatepark is proposed to be.

“Adding a state-of-the-art concrete skatepark would add a lot more space, better, bigger and more obstacle,” said Portz.

Sioux Falls Skatepark Association President Walter Portz says the project would cost about 1.5 million dollars and they would have to raise all of the money.

They are hoping that the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce could help speed-up their fundraising efforts.

“We applied back in August for the Community Appeals slot that the Chamber of Commerce does,” said Portz.

The Chamber of Commerce doesn’t provide the funds to the organization but allows them access t0 the chamber’s membership of businesses to try to raise money.

If approved the Skatepark Association hopes the new park will get more people involved in the skating community.

“There’s something about that first dive into it. It’s just like jumping into the pool when you’re a kid, that first jump into the water everything else disappears,” said Portz.

The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will vote on Wednesday to see if the skate association gets approved or not.