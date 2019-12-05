Noem Responds to Critics Following Budget Proposal with No Teacher Pay Increase

SIOUX FALLS

Governor Kristi Noem is answering critics about a budget proposal that would deny teachers a salary increase.

Earlier this week, Governor Noem said money is tight and state agencies need to reduce spending. A statement from the South Dakota Superintendents Association called out lawmakers for failing to live up to a set of bills passed in 2016 aimed at raising teacher pay.

Governor Noem said not giving money to teacher’s salaries was the hardest decision for her.

“Obviously with the tight difficult year that we’ve had and disasters in the state of South Dakota that we’ve had to tighten our belts and just don’t have a lot of extra revenue,” said Governor Noem.

Governor Noem’s budget proposal does call for more funding for increased enrollment and nearly $14 million in funding for special education across the state.