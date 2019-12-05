Northern Wolves Advance to Central Region Semi’s

Northern Wolves Advance to Central Region Semi's

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Kearney, Neb. – The No. 8 Northern State University volleyball team made history on Thursday evening, recording the program first ever NCAA Regional victory. The Wolves swept No. 7 St. Cloud State, advancing to the semifinal round of the Central Region Tournament.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 3, SCSU 0

Records : NSU 25-5, SCSU 25-7

HOW IT HAPPENED

The two teams battled in each of the three sets, however the Wolves were able to complete the sweep with scores of 25-22, 25-23, and 25-23

Up 2-1 in the match, Northern State trailed 17-11 in the third set and went on a 14-6 run to secure their 25 th win of the year

win of the year The Wolves hit a postseason high .302 in the match with 53 kills, 50 assists, 66 digs, seven blocks, and three aces

Defensively they held the Huskies to a .173 hitting percentage forcing 16 attack errors with just 38 SCSU kills

NSU tallied 18 kills in both the first and third sets, with four players finishing the evening in double figures offensively

In addition, Northern averaged 22.0 team digs per set, with four players as well in double figures defensively

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Laura Snyder: 13 kills, .323 attack%, 12 digs, 4 assists, 2 blocks

Jenna Reiff: 12 kills, 10 digs, 1 block

Morgan Baufield: 11 kills, .455 attack%, 5 blocks

Sally Gaul: 10 kills, 1 ace

Ashley Rozell: 44 assists (14.67 per set), 11 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace, 1 block

Jaiden Langlie: 21 digs, 7.00 digs per set, 1 ace

UP NEXT

Northern State will face off against the host, No. 2 Nebraska Kearney tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. on the semifinal round of the Central Region Tournament. Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota Duluth will match-up in tomorrow’s first semifinal match.