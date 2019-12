Northwestern Advances to Sweet 16 at NAIA Volleyball Tournament

Northwestern Advances to Sweet 16 at NAIA Volleyball Tournament

SIOUX CITY, IA… The Northwestern Red Raiders are on to the NAIA Sweet 16 in Sioux City after Thursday night’s 3-1 win over Corban. The 2nd-ranked Raiders are now 31-1 for the season and went 3-0 in pool play losing only the one set tonight. GPAC Player of the Year Anna Wedel led the way with 16 kills and Bekah Horstman had 15 in the win.