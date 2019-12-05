Police Identify Sioux Falls Woman Killed in Tuesday House Fire

SIOUX FALLS

Authorities have released the identity of the Sioux Falls woman that was killed in a house fire on Tuesday.

50-year-old Lisa Marie Duin was killed in a house fire that broke out at around 11:50 p.m. on W. 15th Street.

When firefighters arrived, bystanders reported someone was trapped upstairs along with a family pet.

Crews were able to make entry through the front door and they attempted to make their way up the stairs but were driven back by heavy flames. They then tried to attack the fire from a back deck and ladders but Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reports conditions deteriorated rapidly and forced them back.

Two people were able to escape before firefighters arrived, another was hospitalized with injuries.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has not yet identified the cause of the fire.