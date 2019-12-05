Scoreboard Thursday, December 5th

Scoreboard Thursday, December 5th

Women’s Volleyball

NIVC 1st Round @ Vermillion

South Dakota vs. Central Michigan
UNLV vs. Kansas City

NAIA Nationals (Pool Play)

Northwestern vs. Corban

*Red Raiders advance to Sweet 16 Friday

Central Region @ Kearney

Northern vs. St. Cloud State
Concordia-SP 3, Washburn 2
MN-Duluth 3, Central Missouri 1

Women’s Basketball

SDSU vs. Coppin State

Men’s Basketball

SDSU @ Montana State

College Wrestling

Northern vs. MSU-Moorhead

NHL

Wild @ Tampa Bay

