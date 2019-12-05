Scoreboard Thursday, December 5th
Women’s Volleyball
NIVC 1st Round @ Vermillion
South Dakota vs. Central Michigan
UNLV vs. Kansas City
NAIA Nationals (Pool Play)
Northwestern vs. Corban
*Red Raiders advance to Sweet 16 Friday
Central Region @ Kearney
Northern vs. St. Cloud State
Concordia-SP 3, Washburn 2
MN-Duluth 3, Central Missouri 1
Women’s Basketball
SDSU vs. Coppin State
Men’s Basketball
SDSU @ Montana State
College Wrestling
Northern vs. MSU-Moorhead
NHL
Wild @ Tampa Bay