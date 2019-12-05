South Dakota Farmers Union “Concerned” About SNAP Ruling

The South Dakota Farmers Union says it’s “concerned” by the recent USDA rule change that impacts food stamp recipients.

The new regulation announced on Wednesday strengthens eligibility requirements for those who can receive SNAP benefits. An estimated 688,000 Americans could lose their food stamps under the new rule, including almost 93,000 South Dakotans.

In a statement, the South Dakota Farmers Union’s president says the decision puts “some of our most vulnerable citizens at risk.” He says farmers and ranchers who are facing some of their toughest years, “understand what it is like when there’s not enough money in the household budget to pay for groceries.”