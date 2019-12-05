SpaceX Launches Beer Malt, Caring Robot and ‘Mighty Mice’
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – SpaceX has launched a 3-ton shipment to the International Space Station, including “mighty mice” for a muscle study, a robot sensitive to astronauts’ emotions and a miniature version of a brewery’s malt house.
The Dragon capsule also is delivering holiday goodies for the six station residents. The Falcon rocket blasted off Thursday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and then landed on a barge in the Atlantic.
While the Falcon is new, the recycled Dragon is making its third flight and should arrive at the space station Sunday. This is SpaceX’s 19th supply run for NASA.