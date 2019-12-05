SpaceX Launches Beer Malt, Caring Robot and ‘Mighty Mice’

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket on a resupply mission to the International Space Station lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – SpaceX has launched a 3-ton shipment to the International Space Station, including “mighty mice” for a muscle study, a robot sensitive to astronauts’ emotions and a miniature version of a brewery’s malt house.

The Dragon capsule also is delivering holiday goodies for the six station residents. The Falcon rocket blasted off Thursday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and then landed on a barge in the Atlantic.

While the Falcon is new, the recycled Dragon is making its third flight and should arrive at the space station Sunday. This is SpaceX’s 19th supply run for NASA.