KDLT Cares: Stampede Players Deliver Teddy Bears to Kids at Avera

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

Kids at the Avera McKennan Children’s Hospital got a special visit on Thursday!

Stampede players loaded up the wagon and their arms to hand out teddy bears to patients. The stuffed animals are from the Teddy Bear Toss during a game last weekend. Fans tossed the bears onto the ice after the Stampede scored their first goal.

Players say it was a good feeling to bring some Christmas cheer to kids who might not be able to spend the holidays at home.