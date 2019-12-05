USD Law Student Sues State Senator for Blocking Him on Facebook

SIOUX FALLS

South Dakota State Senator Stace Nelson is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly blocking a constituent on Facebook.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by USD law student Jeff Church. Church argues Senator Nelson violated his constitutional rights after the lawmaker blocked him from commenting on his public Facebook page.

Church is asking for an injunction to prevent Senator Nelson from blocking people or deleting comments, as well as compensation.

Senator Nelson, who is retiring from the senate effective next week, calls the lawsuit “frivolous” and says no one is blocked on his Facebook or Twitter.