2 Found Dead After Trailer Fire Near Pine Ridge

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP)

Two people were found dead after a trailer fire near Pine Ridge earlier this week.

The fire happened early Monday about three miles east of Pine Ridge. Oglala Sioux Police Chief Robert Ecoffey says the trailer was fully engulfed when first responders arrived. He was waiting for results of DNA testing before releasing the identities of the victims.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.