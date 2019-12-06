Amazon Says Delivery Times Back to Normal After Delays

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



NEW YORK (AP)

Amazon says that it’s back to delivering its packages on time after bad weather and a rush of orders caused some delays earlier in the week.

The Seattle-based company said it received a record amount of orders on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when it offered steep discounts. Amazon’s reputation with shoppers depends on delivering orders on time.

Much of the Midwest experienced strong winds and snow at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend, causing hundreds of flight cancellations and making deliveries difficult. The online shopping giant has been working to cut its delivery time in half to one day from two for its Prime members, who pay $119 a year for speedier delivery and other perks.