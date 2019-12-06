Balanced Vikings Top Winona State

Augie Men Win 91-78

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men’s basketball team officially opened the Sanford Pentagon era with a 91-78 win over Winona State Friday night. Junior Tyler Riemersma tallied his second-straight double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Vikings improve to 7-1 on the season and 2-0 in NSIC action. Winona State falls to 3-5 overall and 0-2 in league play.

Leading 15-11 with just over five minutes gone in the first half, Augustana embarked on a 17-0 run to push a 21-point lead at 32-11. Within the run, sophomore Trevor Hanson hit back-to-back 3-point baskets. The Vikings also received points from Isaac Fink, Adam Dykman, Jameson Bryan, Michael Schaefer and Riemersma in the run.

Augustana then entered halftime leading 45-28 after shooting 50 percent from the field in the stanza.

The Vikings’ lead ballooned to 24 points when Hanson again hit back-to-back treys midway through the second half. His first basket came from just behind the line while his second one pushed himself behind the international 3-point line for a 70-46 lead.

After the Warriors went on a mini 5-0 run, Hanson again hit a long-range shot, this time from pro-distance as the Vikings led 73-51.

With the Pentagon opener crowd on its feet, and the momentum swinging the Vikings’ way, Augustana pushed to the 91-78 victory.

Riemersma now owns three double-doubles this season and has recorded six in his career. Following his 20 points, Hanson totaled 15, all on 3-point baskets. Sophomore Matt Todd added 12 points, junior Matt Cartwright 11 and Dykman, a junior, 10.

A trend that has carried all season, the Vikings won the rebounding battle 51-33 and tallied 17 offensive rebounds. In comparison, Winona State only grabbed five offensive boards. Sophomore Dylan LeBrun blocked a pair of shots while Schaefer and junior Bodey Behrends each had a block.

Winona State was led by Alec Rosner with 17 points while the Warriors shot 45.6 percent from the field.

Augustana played with the lead for 39:12 of the game and received 34 points from its bench.

The Vikings host Upper Iowa Saturday at 5:30 p.m. inside the Sanford Pentagon.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics