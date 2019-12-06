FEMA Disaster Teams Going Door-to-Door in Madison

MADISON

FEMA representatives are in Madison to help with recovery from September flooding.

Members of FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance team are going door to door in areas where local officials have reported damage from the flood events.

Every home is looked at no matter how much damage they received. Their job isn’t to get homeowners back to normal but to begin the process and hopefully bring some peace of mind.

“Water in the rivers as I understand is not really going anywhere. I guess there are some real concerns based on what’s happened in the last few months and what the future may look like come spring,” FEMA Spokesperson Nate Custer.

Fema crew members will always be wearing FEMA-branded gear and have official identification. They will be visiting several other counties impacted by flooding including Brookings, Davison, and Yankton.

The deadline to register for federal aid is January 17.