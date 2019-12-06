FEMA Opening Disaster Recovery Centers In 6 South Dakota Counties
SIOUX FALLS – The State of South Dakota and FEMA are opening Disaster Recovery Centers in six counties across the state.
The centers offer in-person support to individuals and businesses that suffered losses from the severe winter storms and flooding from Sept. 9 – 26, 2019. Each center will be open for five days.
Visitors to the centers can learn about a variety of federal and state disaster recovery resources, in addition to aid available from voluntary organizations. Center staff can explain available assistance programs and help connect people with resources that best match their specific needs.
All locations except Hutchinson County will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Locations are:
Brookings (Brookings County)
Tuesday, December 10 – Saturday, December 14
Brookings Research and Technology Center
809 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD
Flandreau (Moody County)
Tuesday, December 17 – Saturday, December 21
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
505 S. Wind St., Flandreau, SD
Olivet (Hutchinson County)
Tuesday, December 10 – Saturday, December 14
** (Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tues. – Fri.; Sat. 9a.m. – 6p.m.)
Hutchinson County Courthouse Room 166
201 Mentor St., Olivet, SD
Lake Andes (Charles Mix County)
Tuesday, December 17 – Saturday, December 21
County 4-H Building
100 School St., Lake Andes, SD
Salem (McCook County)
Tuesday, December 10 – Saturday, December 14
Salem Armory
720 N. Peck St., Salem SD
Alexandria (Hanson County)
Tuesday, December 17 – Saturday, December 21
Hanson County Courthouse
720 5th St., Alexandria, SD
Individuals can visit any of the centers for assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app, or visit www.fema.gov/DRC for current open locations.
If possible, homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register:
• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
• By calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY: 800-462-7585. Lines are
open daily from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Help is available in most languages.
• At one of FEMA’s disaster recovery center locations.