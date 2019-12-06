FEMA Opening Disaster Recovery Centers In 6 South Dakota Counties

SIOUX FALLS – The State of South Dakota and FEMA are opening Disaster Recovery Centers in six counties across the state.

The centers offer in-person support to individuals and businesses that suffered losses from the severe winter storms and flooding from Sept. 9 – 26, 2019. Each center will be open for five days.

Visitors to the centers can learn about a variety of federal and state disaster recovery resources, in addition to aid available from voluntary organizations. Center staff can explain available assistance programs and help connect people with resources that best match their specific needs.

All locations except Hutchinson County will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations are:

Brookings (Brookings County)

Tuesday, December 10 – Saturday, December 14

Brookings Research and Technology Center

809 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD

Flandreau (Moody County)

Tuesday, December 17 – Saturday, December 21

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

505 S. Wind St., Flandreau, SD

Olivet (Hutchinson County)

Tuesday, December 10 – Saturday, December 14

** (Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tues. – Fri.; Sat. 9a.m. – 6p.m.)

Hutchinson County Courthouse Room 166

201 Mentor St., Olivet, SD

Lake Andes (Charles Mix County)

Tuesday, December 17 – Saturday, December 21

County 4-H Building

100 School St., Lake Andes, SD

Salem (McCook County)

Tuesday, December 10 – Saturday, December 14

Salem Armory

720 N. Peck St., Salem SD

Alexandria (Hanson County)

Tuesday, December 17 – Saturday, December 21

Hanson County Courthouse

720 5th St., Alexandria, SD

Individuals can visit any of the centers for assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app, or visit www.fema.gov/DRC for current open locations.

If possible, homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register:

• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

• By calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY: 800-462-7585. Lines are

open daily from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Help is available in most languages.

• At one of FEMA’s disaster recovery center locations.