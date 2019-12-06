Minnehaha County Metro Communications Looking for New Facility

SIOUX FALLS

The facility that takes 9-1-1 calls for all of Minnehaha County is looking for a new home. It comes with a price tag between $8-10 million.

Metro Communications is currently housed in the public safety building downtown. The staff of 53 only has about four-thousand square-feet to operate in.

Metro Communications Director Scott McMahon brought forth a proposal to build a new facility for those operators. He hopes through a bond between the city and the county, they will be able to build the center northwest of town.

“We’re also looking at what would it cost to remodel this facility and we determined that it would be best, rather than to remodel this facility to leave it as a backup center. So, that we don’t have to construct another backup center, that would be maybe used a few times a year,” said McMahon.

The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission will both have to approve the plans before any new construction or remodeling is done.