MOC-Floyd Valley Edges Sioux Center

Host Dutchmen Win 61-57

ORANGE CITY, S.D. — Though South Dakota still has another week to wait for the tip off of high school hoops season, Iowa is well underway. On Friday night the MOC-Floyd Valley edged visiting Sioux Center 61-57 in boy’s high school basketball action. Click on the video viewer for highlights!