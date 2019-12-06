NAIA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT-Northwestern Rallies To Defeat Oklahoma City

Red Raiders Off To Quarterfinals After 3-1 Win

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX CITY, IA — Off to a slow start in the first game of bracket and elimination play by dropping their first set to Oklahoma City 25-16, the Northwestern Red Raiders got into a grove after that and won the next three 26-24, 25-21 and 25-19 to claim the match 3-1 and advance to he national quarterfinals.

Northwestern’s Anna Wedel had a match high 19 kills while AJ Kacmarynski added ten.

The Red Raiders will face GPAC rival Jamestown tomorrow in the quarterfinals at 8:15 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!