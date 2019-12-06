Officials List Pot Vape Brands Reported in US Outbreak

In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 photo released by Northwest Metro Drug Task Force/Minnesota Departments of Public Safety shows "Dank" packaging, part of the 75,000 THC vaping cartridges seized in a record drug bust in Anoka County, Minn. Dank, a shadowy but widely sold illegal marijuana vape is drawing the attention of investigators looking into a rash of mysterious lung illnesses around the U.S. Investigators haven't identified a culprit in the outbreak but say many patients have mentioned using Dank vapes. (Northwest Metro Drug Task Force/Minnesota Departments of Public Safety via AP)

NEW YORK (AP)

Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping illnesses have listed, for the first time, the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations.

Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana.

In a report released Friday, the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using.

Dank Vapes was the brand cited by more than half of patients. But it’s not a licensed product coming from one business: It’s empty packaging that can be ordered from the internet.