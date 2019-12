Opening Day At ‘Great Shots’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Golf clubs will no longer accumulate dust over the winter months.

‘Great Shots’ opens Friday, December 6th, at 11:00 a.m.

The three story facility features state of the art golfing areas, the largest Daktronics screen in South Dakota, a full restaurant and bar, and local golf organizations.

KDLT News sent Simon Floss to get a sneak peak of the facility, and try his hand at golfing.

For more information, including hours and rates, click here.