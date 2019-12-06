Opening Day Brings “Excitement” to Great Shots

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

After 18 months of planning and preparing, Great Shots officially opened this morning.

The 54,000 square foot entertainment golf venue is equipped with 60 heated golf bays.

Each bay can hold up to six players.

Whether you golf or not, Great Shots also has two areas to eat and drink.

They say the Main Bar is home to the largest Daktronics video screen in South Dakota.

General Manager, Jonathan Buckley, says he’s excited to bring year-round golf to South Dakota.

For more information, including hours and rates, click here.