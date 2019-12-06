Report: USF Alum Kalen DeBoer Could Be Top Choice To Take Over At Fresno State

Went 67-3 & Won Three NAIA National Championships At Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — While leading his alma mater, Kalen DeBoer proved just how good a head coach he was in the NAIA at Sioux Falls.

Now he may be on the verge of getting a chance to prove it at the highest level of college football.

With the resignation of Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford due to health reasons today DeBoer is not only in the mix for to succeed him, but he may in fact be the top candidate according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman.

DeBoer had been the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for Tedford from 2017 through 2018 before taking over as offensive coordinator at Indiana, where his Hoosiers are currently 8-4 and ranked 34th in the country in total offense.

After an All-American playing career at USF as a wide receiver, DeBoer took the reigns of the Cougars from 2005 through 2009, going 67-3 and winning three NAIA championships.