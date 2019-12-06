Scoreboard Friday, December 6th

Scores for Friday, December 6, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6TH, 2019
NBA
Oklahoma City 139, Timberwolves 127 (*Final in OT)

NBA G-League
Austin 116, Skyforce 107

USHL
Stampede 3, Omaha 2

College Volleyball
NIVC 2nd Round @ Vermillion, S.D.
USD 3, UNLV 0

Central Region Semifinals @ Kearney, NE
UN-Kearney 3, Northern State 0

NAIA Tournament @ Sioux City
Sweet 16
Northwestern 3, Oklahoma City 1

Quarterfinals
Jamestown 2, Northwestern 1

Men’s College Basketball
USD 94, Mount Marty 79

Augustana 91, Winona State 78

Northern State 81, Bemidji State 73

Sioux Falls 78, Concordia-St. Paul 71

MSU-Mankato 67, SMSU 57

Women’s College Basketball
Winona State 72, Augustana 64 (*Final in OT)

Sioux Falls 62, Concordia-St. Paul 57

Northern State 68, Bemidji State 58

MSU-Mankato 76, SMSU 60

H.S. Boys’ Basketball
Boyden-Hull 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31

MOC-Floyd Valley 61, Sioux Center 57

Okoboji, Milford 70, Sheldon 49

Rock Valley 90, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 66

West Sioux 79, Western Christian 68

H.S. Girls’ Basketball
Boyden-Hull 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 62, OT

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Rock Valley 40

MOC-Floyd Valley 59, Sioux Center 38

Okoboji, Milford 61, Sheldon 38

West Lyon, Inwood 50, George-Little Rock 47

Western Christian 61, West Sioux 52

