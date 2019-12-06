Scoreboard Friday, December 6th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6TH, 2019
NBA
Oklahoma City 139, Timberwolves 127 (*Final in OT)
NBA G-League
Austin 116, Skyforce 107
USHL
Stampede 3, Omaha 2
College Volleyball
NIVC 2nd Round @ Vermillion, S.D.
USD 3, UNLV 0
Central Region Semifinals @ Kearney, NE
UN-Kearney 3, Northern State 0
NAIA Tournament @ Sioux City
Sweet 16
Northwestern 3, Oklahoma City 1
Quarterfinals
Jamestown 2, Northwestern 1
Men’s College Basketball
USD 94, Mount Marty 79
Augustana 91, Winona State 78
Northern State 81, Bemidji State 73
Sioux Falls 78, Concordia-St. Paul 71
MSU-Mankato 67, SMSU 57
Women’s College Basketball
Winona State 72, Augustana 64 (*Final in OT)
Sioux Falls 62, Concordia-St. Paul 57
Northern State 68, Bemidji State 58
MSU-Mankato 76, SMSU 60
H.S. Boys’ Basketball
Boyden-Hull 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31
MOC-Floyd Valley 61, Sioux Center 57
Okoboji, Milford 70, Sheldon 49
Rock Valley 90, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 66
West Sioux 79, Western Christian 68
H.S. Girls’ Basketball
Boyden-Hull 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 62, OT
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Rock Valley 40
MOC-Floyd Valley 59, Sioux Center 38
Okoboji, Milford 61, Sheldon 38
West Lyon, Inwood 50, George-Little Rock 47
Western Christian 61, West Sioux 52