SDSU Hopes For Good Weather & Crowd At Playoff Opener

Jacks Face Northern Iowa In 2nd Round Tomorrow At 1 PM

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Jackrabbit football team begins what they hope is a run to the FCS National Championship in less than 24 hours when they host Northern Iowa in the second round as SDSU hosts a playoff game for the sixth time in program history.

Much like the regular season, attendance has been an issue during the postseason as the weather turns colder. The Jacks largest crowd for a playoff game came two years ago when more than 7,000 came to see them play UNI. Last year’s game with Duquesne in a snow storm only managed a little more than 3,000.

Despite that, the Jacks have never lost on their home turf, and head coach John Stiegelmeier says that fans who do show up are a big part of that.

He just hopes to see more of them.

The Jacks and Panthers will kick off at 1 PM. SDSU is trying to add incentive for more students to attend by offering free tickets.