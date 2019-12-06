Sioux Falls Third-Grader Reads Her Published Book to Classmates

SIOUX FALLS

A third-grader at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls had a big day today. She got to read her very own published book in front of her classmates.

8-year-old Eden Hitchcock is the youngest author to have a book published through the non-profit ‘Books4Kids.’ She won a national contest last year. Her book was picked out of 59 submissions to be published.

Eden wrote the story herself and drew all the pictures for the book. It’s called ‘La Casa,’ Spanish for ‘The House.’ Eden said the inspiration for the book came from her own house.

“Whenever Books 4 Kids is mentioned, or whenever my book is mentioned, my friends just crowd around me and like start patting me on the back and it’s weird, sort of, but super exciting, too,” said Eden.

Eden wants to be an author when she grows up and figured, it’s never too early to start.