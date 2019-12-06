Sturgis Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2015 Slaying of Ex

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP)

The Sturgis man who ordered and helped plan the 2015 kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Thirty-year-old Jonathan Klinetobe was sentenced Thursday by a judge in Rapid City who called him a “significant danger to society.” Judge Heidi Linngren gave Klinetobe no chance of parole after he earlier pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the first-degree manslaughter of Jessica Rehfeld, a 22-year-old from Rapid City.

The sentencing came after four days of arguments and testimony from prosecutors and defense lawyers, a psychologist and psychiatrist hired by the defense and Klinetobe and Rehfeld’s family members.