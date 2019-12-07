Brandon Valley Wins Rider Invite

Prep Wrestling Season Getting Underway
Zach Borg,

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  Brandon Valley claimed Roosevelt’s Rider Invite on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.  Click on the video viewer for quarterfinal and semifinal highlights!  Full results are listed below:

H.S. Wrestling
Rider Invite
Team Standings
1.  Brandon Valley (232)

2.  Vermillion (181.5)

3.  Roosevelt (175)

4.  West Central (157)

5.  O’Gorman (144.5)

Individual Results

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place – Connor Siemonsma of West Central
  • 3rd Place – Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
  • 4th Place – Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area
  • 5th Place – Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman High School
  • 6th Place – Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

1st Place Match

  • Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 3-0, Fr. over Connor Siemonsma (West Central) 3-1, Fr. (Dec 11-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 3-1, 7th. over Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 2-2, So. (Inj. 0:00)

5th Place Match

  • Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman High School) 2-2, 7th. over Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-3, 7th. (MD 8-0)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
  • 2nd Place – Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place – Sam Werdel of Tea Area
  • 4th Place – Jesse Jost of West Central
  • 5th Place – Stuart Parsons of Sioux Falls Washington
  • 6th Place – Connor Peterson of Vermillion

1st Place Match

  • Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 3-0, Fr. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 2-1, Fr. (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 3-1, 7th. over Jesse Jost (West Central) 2-2, 8th. (MD 11-3)

5th Place Match

  • Stuart Parsons (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, Fr. over Connor Peterson (Vermillion) 1-3, 7th. (Dec 2-1)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Alex Mentzer of Sioux Falls Lincoln
  • 2nd Place – Nick Roob of Vermillion
  • 3rd Place – Connor Eimers of Tea Area
  • 4th Place – Carter Heumiller of West Central
  • 5th Place – Elijah Taniah of Sioux Falls Washington
  • 6th Place – Hunter Wilson of Tea Area

1st Place Match

  • Alex Mentzer (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-0, Fr. over Nick Roob (Vermillion) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 1:17)

3rd Place Match

  • Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 3-1, So. over Carter Heumiller (West Central) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 2:45)

5th Place Match

  • Elijah Taniah (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, 8th. over Hunter Wilson (Tea Area) 1-3, Fr. (Dec 12-9)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Riley Hollingshead of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
  • 2nd Place – Brandon Otte of Lennox
  • 3rd Place – Carson Holt of O`Gorman High School
  • 4th Place – Caleb Klatt of Brandon Valley
  • 5th Place – Brayden Siemonsma of West Central
  • 6th Place – Trevor Welch of Tea Area

1st Place Match

  • Riley Hollingshead (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 4-0, Jr. over Brandon Otte (Lennox) 3-1, Jr. (Fall 1:43)

3rd Place Match

  • Carson Holt (O`Gorman High School) 4-1, So. over Caleb Klatt (Brandon Valley) 3-2, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

  • Brayden Siemonsma (West Central) 3-3, Sr. over Trevor Welch (Tea Area) 2-3, Jr. (Fall 2:43)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Riley Williams of Lennox
  • 2nd Place – Blessing Taniah of Sioux Falls Washington
  • 3rd Place – Josh Brunz of O`Gorman High School
  • 4th Place – Eli Leonhardt of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
  • 5th Place – Cayden Langenhorst of Brandon Valley
  • 6th Place – Nate Sprenkle of O`Gorman High School

1st Place Match

  • Riley Williams (Lennox) 4-0, Sr. over Blessing Taniah (Sioux Falls Washington) 3-1, So. (Fall 1:27)

3rd Place Match

  • Josh Brunz (O`Gorman High School) 4-1, Jr. over Eli Leonhardt (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-2, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley) 3-2, So. over Nate Sprenkle (O`Gorman High School) 2-3, Jr. (Dec 8-3)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Beau Beavers of O`Gorman High School
  • 2nd Place – Dan Momotic of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
  • 3rd Place – Wyatt Nielsen of West Central
  • 4th Place – Dane Mediger of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
  • 5th Place – Asher Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington
  • 6th Place – Jaxson Benning of Lennox

1st Place Match

  • Beau Beavers (O`Gorman High School) 3-0, Jr. over Dan Momotic (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-1, Jr. (MD 15-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Wyatt Nielsen (West Central) 3-1, Fr. over Dane Mediger (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-2, So. (Fall 3:28)

5th Place Match

  • Asher Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, So. over Jaxson Benning (Lennox) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 0:16)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion
  • 2nd Place – Aaron Ideker of O`Gorman High School
  • 3rd Place – Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
  • 4th Place – Tae Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln
  • 5th Place – Demetrious Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
  • 6th Place – Damon Crane of West Central

1st Place Match

  • Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 4-0, Sr. over Aaron Ideker (O`Gorman High School) 3-1, Sr. (MD 13-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 4-1, Fr. over Tae Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-2, So. (Fall 1:00)

5th Place Match

  • Demetrious Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-2, Sr. over Damon Crane (West Central) 3-3, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:32 (16-1))

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Eli Kadoun of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
  • 2nd Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place – Robby Edberg of West Central
  • 4th Place – Kamren McCubbin of Sioux Falls Washington
  • 5th Place – Ryan Smidt of Lennox
  • 6th Place – Anthony Marquardt of Sioux Falls Lincoln

1st Place Match

  • Eli Kadoun (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-0, Sr. over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 2-1, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Robby Edberg (West Central) 2-2, Jr. over Kamren McCubbin (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, Jr. (MD 13-4)

5th Place Match

  • Ryan Smidt (Lennox) 1-2, Sr. over Anthony Marquardt (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 0-3, So. (Dec 6-2)

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jack Smith of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place – Landry Knight of West Central
  • 3rd Place – Tyson Hage of Vermillion
  • 4th Place – Emmerant Beyene of Sioux Falls Lincoln
  • 5th Place – Jordan Dahl of O`Gorman High School
  • 6th Place – Cruiz Vaughn of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

1st Place Match

  • Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 4-0, Sr. over Landry Knight (West Central) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 1:25)

3rd Place Match

  • Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 4-1, Jr. over Emmerant Beyene (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 2:30)

5th Place Match

  • Jordan Dahl (O`Gorman High School) 3-2, Sr. over Cruiz Vaughn (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 1:48)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jorey Sorenson of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place – Jack Kratz of Vermillion
  • 3rd Place – Kobi Terpstra of Brandon Valley
  • 4th Place – Justin Zirpel of West Central
  • 5th Place – Jack Clauson of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
  • 6th Place – Sam Randall of Sioux Falls Washington

1st Place Match

  • Jorey Sorenson (Brandon Valley) 4-0, Sr. over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 3-1, So. (Fall 1:06)

3rd Place Match

  • Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley) 4-1, Sr. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 4-2, Fr. (MD 10-2)

5th Place Match

  • Jack Clauson (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-2, So. over Sam Randall (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-3, Jr. (Fall 4:30)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place – Aaron Foote of West Central
  • 3rd Place – Trevor Sagness of Sioux Falls Washington
  • 4th Place – Brock Voss of Vermillion
  • 5th Place – Bryce Kwiecinski of Sioux Falls Lincoln
  • 6th Place – Mason Dorris of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

1st Place Match

  • Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 4-0, So. over Aaron Foote (West Central) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 0:34)

3rd Place Match

  • Trevor Sagness (Sioux Falls Washington) 4-1, Sr. over Brock Voss (Vermillion) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 0:59)

5th Place Match

  • Bryce Kwiecinski (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 4-2, Fr. over Mason Dorris (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-3, Sr. (M. For.)

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – JT Panning of Tea Area
  • 2nd Place – Riley Pletten of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place – Sam Loecker of O`Gorman High School
  • 4th Place – Andonn Person of Vermillion
  • 5th Place – Malcolm Johnson of Sioux Falls Washington
  • 6th Place – Cody Peterson of Lennox

1st Place Match

  • JT Panning (Tea Area) 3-0, Sr. over Riley Pletten (Brandon Valley) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 2:58)

3rd Place Match

  • Sam Loecker (O`Gorman High School) 3-1, Sr. over Andonn Person (Vermillion) 2-2, So. (Fall 2:39)

5th Place Match

  • Malcolm Johnson (Sioux Falls Washington) 1-2, Jr. over Cody Peterson (Lennox) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 1:32)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place – Kobe Culver of Vermillion
  • 3rd Place – Jase Langbehn of Lennox
  • 4th Place – Lucas Berthelsen of O`Gorman High School
  • 5th Place – Zane Wilson of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
  • 6th Place – Jacob Stubbe of Lennox

1st Place Match

  • Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 3-0, So. over Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 2-1, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 3-1, Fr. over Lucas Berthelsen (O`Gorman High School) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 1:55)

5th Place Match

  • Zane Wilson (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-2, Sr. over Jacob Stubbe (Lennox) 0-3, So. (Fall 0:55)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Caleb Dagel of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
  • 2nd Place – Zach Brady of Vermillion
  • 3rd Place – Jake Scheafer of O`Gorman High School
  • 4th Place – Michael Vroman of Sioux Falls Washington
  • 5th Place – Todar Petrovic of Sioux Falls Washington
  • 6th Place – Gabe Beman of Lennox

1st Place Match

  • Caleb Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-0, Sr. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 2-1, So. (Fall 3:55)

3rd Place Match

  • Jake Scheafer (O`Gorman High School) 3-1, Sr. over Michael Vroman (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, So. (Fall 3:00)

5th Place Match

  • Todar Petrovic (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, Sr. over Gabe Beman (Lennox) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 0:48)
Categories: High School Sports, Sports
Tags: ,

You Might Also Like