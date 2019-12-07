Brandon Valley Wins Rider Invite

Prep Wrestling Season Getting Underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Brandon Valley claimed Roosevelt’s Rider Invite on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for quarterfinal and semifinal highlights! Full results are listed below:

H.S. Wrestling

Rider Invite

Team Standings

1. Brandon Valley (232)

2. Vermillion (181.5)

3. Roosevelt (175)

4. West Central (157)

5. O’Gorman (144.5)

Individual Results

106 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Connor Siemonsma of West Central

3rd Place – Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion

4th Place – Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area

5th Place – Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman High School

6th Place – Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1st Place Match Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 3-0, Fr. over Connor Siemonsma (West Central) 3-1, Fr. (Dec 11-4) 3rd Place Match Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 3-1, 7th. over Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 2-2, So. (Inj. 0:00) 5th Place Match Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman High School) 2-2, 7th. over Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-3, 7th. (MD 8-0)

113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area

2nd Place – Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley

3rd Place – Sam Werdel of Tea Area

4th Place – Jesse Jost of West Central

5th Place – Stuart Parsons of Sioux Falls Washington

6th Place – Connor Peterson of Vermillion 1st Place Match Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 3-0, Fr. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 2-1, Fr. (Dec 6-0) 3rd Place Match Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 3-1, 7th. over Jesse Jost (West Central) 2-2, 8th. (MD 11-3) 5th Place Match Stuart Parsons (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, Fr. over Connor Peterson (Vermillion) 1-3, 7th. (Dec 2-1)

120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Alex Mentzer of Sioux Falls Lincoln

2nd Place – Nick Roob of Vermillion

3rd Place – Connor Eimers of Tea Area

4th Place – Carter Heumiller of West Central

5th Place – Elijah Taniah of Sioux Falls Washington

6th Place – Hunter Wilson of Tea Area 1st Place Match Alex Mentzer (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-0, Fr. over Nick Roob (Vermillion) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 1:17) 3rd Place Match Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 3-1, So. over Carter Heumiller (West Central) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 2:45) 5th Place Match Elijah Taniah (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, 8th. over Hunter Wilson (Tea Area) 1-3, Fr. (Dec 12-9)

126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Riley Hollingshead of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

2nd Place – Brandon Otte of Lennox

3rd Place – Carson Holt of O`Gorman High School

4th Place – Caleb Klatt of Brandon Valley

5th Place – Brayden Siemonsma of West Central

6th Place – Trevor Welch of Tea Area 1st Place Match Riley Hollingshead (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 4-0, Jr. over Brandon Otte (Lennox) 3-1, Jr. (Fall 1:43) 3rd Place Match Carson Holt (O`Gorman High School) 4-1, So. over Caleb Klatt (Brandon Valley) 3-2, Sr. (Dec 5-3) 5th Place Match Brayden Siemonsma (West Central) 3-3, Sr. over Trevor Welch (Tea Area) 2-3, Jr. (Fall 2:43)

132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Riley Williams of Lennox

2nd Place – Blessing Taniah of Sioux Falls Washington

3rd Place – Josh Brunz of O`Gorman High School

4th Place – Eli Leonhardt of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

5th Place – Cayden Langenhorst of Brandon Valley

6th Place – Nate Sprenkle of O`Gorman High School 1st Place Match Riley Williams (Lennox) 4-0, Sr. over Blessing Taniah (Sioux Falls Washington) 3-1, So. (Fall 1:27) 3rd Place Match Josh Brunz (O`Gorman High School) 4-1, Jr. over Eli Leonhardt (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-2, Jr. (Dec 3-2) 5th Place Match Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley) 3-2, So. over Nate Sprenkle (O`Gorman High School) 2-3, Jr. (Dec 8-3)

138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Beau Beavers of O`Gorman High School

2nd Place – Dan Momotic of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

3rd Place – Wyatt Nielsen of West Central

4th Place – Dane Mediger of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

5th Place – Asher Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington

6th Place – Jaxson Benning of Lennox 1st Place Match Beau Beavers (O`Gorman High School) 3-0, Jr. over Dan Momotic (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-1, Jr. (MD 15-2) 3rd Place Match Wyatt Nielsen (West Central) 3-1, Fr. over Dane Mediger (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-2, So. (Fall 3:28) 5th Place Match Asher Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, So. over Jaxson Benning (Lennox) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 0:16)

145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion

2nd Place – Aaron Ideker of O`Gorman High School

3rd Place – Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley

4th Place – Tae Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln

5th Place – Demetrious Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

6th Place – Damon Crane of West Central 1st Place Match Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 4-0, Sr. over Aaron Ideker (O`Gorman High School) 3-1, Sr. (MD 13-2) 3rd Place Match Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 4-1, Fr. over Tae Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-2, So. (Fall 1:00) 5th Place Match Demetrious Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-2, Sr. over Damon Crane (West Central) 3-3, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:32 (16-1))

152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Eli Kadoun of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

2nd Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley

3rd Place – Robby Edberg of West Central

4th Place – Kamren McCubbin of Sioux Falls Washington

5th Place – Ryan Smidt of Lennox

6th Place – Anthony Marquardt of Sioux Falls Lincoln 1st Place Match Eli Kadoun (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-0, Sr. over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 2-1, Jr. (Dec 4-3) 3rd Place Match Robby Edberg (West Central) 2-2, Jr. over Kamren McCubbin (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, Jr. (MD 13-4) 5th Place Match Ryan Smidt (Lennox) 1-2, Sr. over Anthony Marquardt (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 0-3, So. (Dec 6-2)

160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jack Smith of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Landry Knight of West Central

3rd Place – Tyson Hage of Vermillion

4th Place – Emmerant Beyene of Sioux Falls Lincoln

5th Place – Jordan Dahl of O`Gorman High School

6th Place – Cruiz Vaughn of Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1st Place Match Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 4-0, Sr. over Landry Knight (West Central) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 1:25) 3rd Place Match Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 4-1, Jr. over Emmerant Beyene (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 2:30) 5th Place Match Jordan Dahl (O`Gorman High School) 3-2, Sr. over Cruiz Vaughn (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 1:48)

170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jorey Sorenson of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Jack Kratz of Vermillion

3rd Place – Kobi Terpstra of Brandon Valley

4th Place – Justin Zirpel of West Central

5th Place – Jack Clauson of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

6th Place – Sam Randall of Sioux Falls Washington 1st Place Match Jorey Sorenson (Brandon Valley) 4-0, Sr. over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 3-1, So. (Fall 1:06) 3rd Place Match Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley) 4-1, Sr. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 4-2, Fr. (MD 10-2) 5th Place Match Jack Clauson (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-2, So. over Sam Randall (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-3, Jr. (Fall 4:30)

182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Aaron Foote of West Central

3rd Place – Trevor Sagness of Sioux Falls Washington

4th Place – Brock Voss of Vermillion

5th Place – Bryce Kwiecinski of Sioux Falls Lincoln

6th Place – Mason Dorris of Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1st Place Match Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 4-0, So. over Aaron Foote (West Central) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 0:34) 3rd Place Match Trevor Sagness (Sioux Falls Washington) 4-1, Sr. over Brock Voss (Vermillion) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 0:59) 5th Place Match Bryce Kwiecinski (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 4-2, Fr. over Mason Dorris (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-3, Sr. (M. For.)

195 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – JT Panning of Tea Area

2nd Place – Riley Pletten of Brandon Valley

3rd Place – Sam Loecker of O`Gorman High School

4th Place – Andonn Person of Vermillion

5th Place – Malcolm Johnson of Sioux Falls Washington

6th Place – Cody Peterson of Lennox 1st Place Match JT Panning (Tea Area) 3-0, Sr. over Riley Pletten (Brandon Valley) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 2:58) 3rd Place Match Sam Loecker (O`Gorman High School) 3-1, Sr. over Andonn Person (Vermillion) 2-2, So. (Fall 2:39) 5th Place Match Malcolm Johnson (Sioux Falls Washington) 1-2, Jr. over Cody Peterson (Lennox) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 1:32)

220 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Kobe Culver of Vermillion

3rd Place – Jase Langbehn of Lennox

4th Place – Lucas Berthelsen of O`Gorman High School

5th Place – Zane Wilson of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

6th Place – Jacob Stubbe of Lennox 1st Place Match Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 3-0, So. over Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 2-1, Sr. (Dec 6-3) 3rd Place Match Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 3-1, Fr. over Lucas Berthelsen (O`Gorman High School) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 1:55) 5th Place Match Zane Wilson (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-2, Sr. over Jacob Stubbe (Lennox) 0-3, So. (Fall 0:55)