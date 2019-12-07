Brandon Valley Wins Rider Invite
Prep Wrestling Season Getting Underway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Brandon Valley claimed Roosevelt’s Rider Invite on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for quarterfinal and semifinal highlights! Full results are listed below:
H.S. Wrestling
Rider Invite
Team Standings
1. Brandon Valley (232)
2. Vermillion (181.5)
3. Roosevelt (175)
4. West Central (157)
5. O’Gorman (144.5)
Individual Results
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Connor Siemonsma of West Central
- 3rd Place – Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
- 4th Place – Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area
- 5th Place – Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman High School
- 6th Place – Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 3-0, Fr. over Connor Siemonsma (West Central) 3-1, Fr. (Dec 11-4)
3rd Place Match
- Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 3-1, 7th. over Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 2-2, So. (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
- Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman High School) 2-2, 7th. over Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-3, 7th. (MD 8-0)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
- 2nd Place – Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Sam Werdel of Tea Area
- 4th Place – Jesse Jost of West Central
- 5th Place – Stuart Parsons of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place – Connor Peterson of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 3-0, Fr. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 2-1, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 3-1, 7th. over Jesse Jost (West Central) 2-2, 8th. (MD 11-3)
5th Place Match
- Stuart Parsons (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, Fr. over Connor Peterson (Vermillion) 1-3, 7th. (Dec 2-1)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alex Mentzer of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 2nd Place – Nick Roob of Vermillion
- 3rd Place – Connor Eimers of Tea Area
- 4th Place – Carter Heumiller of West Central
- 5th Place – Elijah Taniah of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place – Hunter Wilson of Tea Area
1st Place Match
- Alex Mentzer (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-0, Fr. over Nick Roob (Vermillion) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 1:17)
3rd Place Match
- Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 3-1, So. over Carter Heumiller (West Central) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 2:45)
5th Place Match
- Elijah Taniah (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, 8th. over Hunter Wilson (Tea Area) 1-3, Fr. (Dec 12-9)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Hollingshead of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 2nd Place – Brandon Otte of Lennox
- 3rd Place – Carson Holt of O`Gorman High School
- 4th Place – Caleb Klatt of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place – Brayden Siemonsma of West Central
- 6th Place – Trevor Welch of Tea Area
1st Place Match
- Riley Hollingshead (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 4-0, Jr. over Brandon Otte (Lennox) 3-1, Jr. (Fall 1:43)
3rd Place Match
- Carson Holt (O`Gorman High School) 4-1, So. over Caleb Klatt (Brandon Valley) 3-2, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Brayden Siemonsma (West Central) 3-3, Sr. over Trevor Welch (Tea Area) 2-3, Jr. (Fall 2:43)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Williams of Lennox
- 2nd Place – Blessing Taniah of Sioux Falls Washington
- 3rd Place – Josh Brunz of O`Gorman High School
- 4th Place – Eli Leonhardt of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 5th Place – Cayden Langenhorst of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place – Nate Sprenkle of O`Gorman High School
1st Place Match
- Riley Williams (Lennox) 4-0, Sr. over Blessing Taniah (Sioux Falls Washington) 3-1, So. (Fall 1:27)
3rd Place Match
- Josh Brunz (O`Gorman High School) 4-1, Jr. over Eli Leonhardt (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-2, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley) 3-2, So. over Nate Sprenkle (O`Gorman High School) 2-3, Jr. (Dec 8-3)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Beau Beavers of O`Gorman High School
- 2nd Place – Dan Momotic of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 3rd Place – Wyatt Nielsen of West Central
- 4th Place – Dane Mediger of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 5th Place – Asher Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place – Jaxson Benning of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Beau Beavers (O`Gorman High School) 3-0, Jr. over Dan Momotic (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-1, Jr. (MD 15-2)
3rd Place Match
- Wyatt Nielsen (West Central) 3-1, Fr. over Dane Mediger (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-2, So. (Fall 3:28)
5th Place Match
- Asher Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, So. over Jaxson Benning (Lennox) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 0:16)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion
- 2nd Place – Aaron Ideker of O`Gorman High School
- 3rd Place – Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Tae Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place – Demetrious Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 6th Place – Damon Crane of West Central
1st Place Match
- Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 4-0, Sr. over Aaron Ideker (O`Gorman High School) 3-1, Sr. (MD 13-2)
3rd Place Match
- Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 4-1, Fr. over Tae Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-2, So. (Fall 1:00)
5th Place Match
- Demetrious Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-2, Sr. over Damon Crane (West Central) 3-3, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:32 (16-1))
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Eli Kadoun of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 2nd Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Robby Edberg of West Central
- 4th Place – Kamren McCubbin of Sioux Falls Washington
- 5th Place – Ryan Smidt of Lennox
- 6th Place – Anthony Marquardt of Sioux Falls Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Eli Kadoun (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-0, Sr. over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 2-1, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Robby Edberg (West Central) 2-2, Jr. over Kamren McCubbin (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, Jr. (MD 13-4)
5th Place Match
- Ryan Smidt (Lennox) 1-2, Sr. over Anthony Marquardt (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 0-3, So. (Dec 6-2)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jack Smith of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Landry Knight of West Central
- 3rd Place – Tyson Hage of Vermillion
- 4th Place – Emmerant Beyene of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place – Jordan Dahl of O`Gorman High School
- 6th Place – Cruiz Vaughn of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 4-0, Sr. over Landry Knight (West Central) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 1:25)
3rd Place Match
- Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 4-1, Jr. over Emmerant Beyene (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 2:30)
5th Place Match
- Jordan Dahl (O`Gorman High School) 3-2, Sr. over Cruiz Vaughn (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 1:48)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jorey Sorenson of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Jack Kratz of Vermillion
- 3rd Place – Kobi Terpstra of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Justin Zirpel of West Central
- 5th Place – Jack Clauson of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 6th Place – Sam Randall of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Jorey Sorenson (Brandon Valley) 4-0, Sr. over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 3-1, So. (Fall 1:06)
3rd Place Match
- Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley) 4-1, Sr. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 4-2, Fr. (MD 10-2)
5th Place Match
- Jack Clauson (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-2, So. over Sam Randall (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-3, Jr. (Fall 4:30)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Aaron Foote of West Central
- 3rd Place – Trevor Sagness of Sioux Falls Washington
- 4th Place – Brock Voss of Vermillion
- 5th Place – Bryce Kwiecinski of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 6th Place – Mason Dorris of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 4-0, So. over Aaron Foote (West Central) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 0:34)
3rd Place Match
- Trevor Sagness (Sioux Falls Washington) 4-1, Sr. over Brock Voss (Vermillion) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 0:59)
5th Place Match
- Bryce Kwiecinski (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 4-2, Fr. over Mason Dorris (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-3, Sr. (M. For.)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – JT Panning of Tea Area
- 2nd Place – Riley Pletten of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Sam Loecker of O`Gorman High School
- 4th Place – Andonn Person of Vermillion
- 5th Place – Malcolm Johnson of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place – Cody Peterson of Lennox
1st Place Match
- JT Panning (Tea Area) 3-0, Sr. over Riley Pletten (Brandon Valley) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 2:58)
3rd Place Match
- Sam Loecker (O`Gorman High School) 3-1, Sr. over Andonn Person (Vermillion) 2-2, So. (Fall 2:39)
5th Place Match
- Malcolm Johnson (Sioux Falls Washington) 1-2, Jr. over Cody Peterson (Lennox) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 1:32)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Kobe Culver of Vermillion
- 3rd Place – Jase Langbehn of Lennox
- 4th Place – Lucas Berthelsen of O`Gorman High School
- 5th Place – Zane Wilson of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 6th Place – Jacob Stubbe of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 3-0, So. over Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 2-1, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 3-1, Fr. over Lucas Berthelsen (O`Gorman High School) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 1:55)
5th Place Match
- Zane Wilson (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-2, Sr. over Jacob Stubbe (Lennox) 0-3, So. (Fall 0:55)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Caleb Dagel of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 2nd Place – Zach Brady of Vermillion
- 3rd Place – Jake Scheafer of O`Gorman High School
- 4th Place – Michael Vroman of Sioux Falls Washington
- 5th Place – Todar Petrovic of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place – Gabe Beman of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Caleb Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-0, Sr. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 2-1, So. (Fall 3:55)
3rd Place Match
- Jake Scheafer (O`Gorman High School) 3-1, Sr. over Michael Vroman (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, So. (Fall 3:00)
5th Place Match
- Todar Petrovic (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, Sr. over Gabe Beman (Lennox) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 0:48)