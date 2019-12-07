Cutting Trees While Building Relationships

The smell of a freshly cut Christmas Tree is a scent special to the holiday season.

One Tree Farm in Lennox, is letting customers cut down their own Christmas Tree.

The Tannenbaum Tree Farm is home to five different kind of trees.

Guests are able to pick out the tree that best fits them, and cut it down themselves.

Tim and Claudia Wassom, the owners of Tannenbaum Tree Farm, have been selling Christmas Trees together for about 25 years.

The Wassom’s plant new trees every Spring, and they say it takes about eight years for a tree to fully grow.

Once fully grown, the tree is ready to be cut down.

Tim Wassom says he enjoys the relationships he’s made throughout the years.

“We enjoy it greatly, and there’s a lot of families that we’ve seen over the years. We’ve even seen some from our old tree farm that have come when

the kids were really young and now they’re young adults and they come back,” he said.

Wassom says they named the tree farm Tannenbaum because “Tannenbaum” is German for Christmas Tree.