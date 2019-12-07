Jackrabbits Lament Season Of Missed Opportunities

Injuries & Turnovers Prove Too Much For Jackrabbits

BROOKINGS, S.D. — In a season where the Jackrabbits lost their starting quarterback and starting running-back, in J’Bore Gibbs and Pierre Strong. You could say that the uncontrollable controlled the Jacks season.

“I think it created some adversity and I think that is one of the neatest things about sports. Different than other activities is you face adversity and you have to have the mental and psychical commitment and mental focus to get through that,” said John Stiegelmeier, SDSU head football coach.

The Jackrabbits loss to UNI was just like their season. It had its ups, its downs, and was ultimately decided by turnovers.

“The ball security again, we really beat ourselves and that’s what it really came down to,” said Adam Anderson, SDSU senior wide-receiver.

In wins, the Jacks were +11 in the turnover margin and in loses they were -11.

“Right now it’s the worse feeling in the world. Just everybody I met here, relationships I built and friends I just love everyone of them and the feeling in the lockerroom is this really hurts,” said Ryan Earith, senior SDSU defensive lineman.

“Tough pill to swallow, give UNI credit they played a great game and the program will move on,” said Anderson.

For a team that started the year with National Championship aspirations, they say this lose will help fuel them to take advantage of opportunities of next season they didn’t this season.