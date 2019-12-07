Multi-Cultural Center Hosts “Chef Cook Off”

SIOUX FALLS

Food from all over the world was served at the Multi-Cultural Center Saturday night as they hosted their 5th annual Chef Cook Off.

Attendees are able to eat food from 14 different chefs, and vote for their favorite.

The event was from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There is also a raffle for global prizes.

The event is a fundraiser for the Multi-Cultural Center.

Organizer, Christy Nicolaisen said, “Trying to get the recipes out of people. ‘Hey can we have that recipe?’ ‘No this is a family recipe.’ It was truly enjoyable to see people try new foods and try to get the recipes. It’s a nice comfortable way to try something new.”

The money raised will help fund the over 20 programs and services they provide.