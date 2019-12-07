Scoreboard Saturday, December 7th

Scores for Saturday, December 7, 2019
Zach Borg,

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7TH, 2019
NHL
Carolina 6, Wild 2

USHL
Stampede 2, Omaha 1 (*Final in OT)

College Football
FCS Playoffs-2nd Round @ Brookings, S.D.
Northern Iowa 13, SDSU 10

Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 86, Upper Iowa 59

Sioux Falls 86, MSU-Mankato 81

Northern State 101, Crookston 58

Concordia-St. Paul 75, SMSU 70

Mount Marty 69, Doane 61

Dakota Wesleyan 77, Concordia 77

Northwestern 93, Hastings 76

Dordt 96, Midland 87

Bellevue 67, Dakota State 63

Women’s College Basketball
USD 82, Coppin State 44

Augustana 74, Upper Iowa 48

Sioux Falls 66, MSU-Mankato 61

Concordia-St. Paul 82, SMSU 72 (*Final in OT)

Northern State 74, Crookston 64

Concordia 100, Dakota Wesleyan 72

Hastings 72, Northwestern 62

Dordt 98, Midland 62

Mount Marty 83, Doane 60

Bellevue 80, Dakota State 70

H.S. Wrestling
Rider Invite
Team Standings
1.  Brandon Valley (232)

2.  Vermillion (181.5)

3.  Roosevelt (175)

4.  West Central (157)

5.  O’Gorman (144.5)

H.S. Gymnastics
Lolly Forseth Invitational
Team Standings
1.  Mitchell (141.400)

2.  Watertown (141.300)

3.  Lincoln (135.800)

4.  O’Gorman (133.550)

5.  Brookings (131.325)

Dell Rapids Top Of The Rock Tournament
Team Standings
1.  Canton (229.5)

2.  Parker (176)

3.  McCook Central-Montrose (163.5)

4.  Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon (146)

5.  Dell Rapids (140.5)

Flandreau Booster Club Tournament
Team Standings
1.  Madison (205)

2.  Howard (169)

3.  Elk Point-Jefferson (109)

4.  Garretson (81)

5.  Flandreau (72)

