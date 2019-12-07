Scoreboard Saturday, December 7th
NHL
Carolina 6, Wild 2
USHL
Stampede 2, Omaha 1 (*Final in OT)
College Football
FCS Playoffs-2nd Round @ Brookings, S.D.
Northern Iowa 13, SDSU 10
Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 86, Upper Iowa 59
Sioux Falls 86, MSU-Mankato 81
Northern State 101, Crookston 58
Concordia-St. Paul 75, SMSU 70
Mount Marty 69, Doane 61
Dakota Wesleyan 77, Concordia 77
Northwestern 93, Hastings 76
Dordt 96, Midland 87
Bellevue 67, Dakota State 63
Women’s College Basketball
USD 82, Coppin State 44
Augustana 74, Upper Iowa 48
Sioux Falls 66, MSU-Mankato 61
Concordia-St. Paul 82, SMSU 72 (*Final in OT)
Northern State 74, Crookston 64
Concordia 100, Dakota Wesleyan 72
Hastings 72, Northwestern 62
Dordt 98, Midland 62
Mount Marty 83, Doane 60
Bellevue 80, Dakota State 70
H.S. Wrestling
Rider Invite
Team Standings
1. Brandon Valley (232)
2. Vermillion (181.5)
3. Roosevelt (175)
4. West Central (157)
5. O’Gorman (144.5)
H.S. Gymnastics
Lolly Forseth Invitational
Team Standings
1. Mitchell (141.400)
2. Watertown (141.300)
3. Lincoln (135.800)
4. O’Gorman (133.550)
5. Brookings (131.325)
Dell Rapids Top Of The Rock Tournament
Team Standings
1. Canton (229.5)
2. Parker (176)
3. McCook Central-Montrose (163.5)
4. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon (146)
5. Dell Rapids (140.5)
Flandreau Booster Club Tournament
Team Standings
1. Madison (205)
2. Howard (169)
3. Elk Point-Jefferson (109)
4. Garretson (81)
5. Flandreau (72)