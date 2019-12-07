Sioux Falls Sweeps Basketball Doubleheader At Mankato

USF Women Win 66-61 & Men Follow With 86-81 Victory

WOMEN’S RECAP

MANKATO, MINN. – With a career-high 20 points from Augusta Thramer off the bench, the No. 11 University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (9-0, 3-0 NSIC) rallied for a 66-61 win on the road at Minnesota State (4-1, 1-1 NSIC) in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play at the Taylor Center in the Bresnan Arena.

Thramer set her career-high of 20 points (15 points, MSU Moorhead, NSIC Tourney, 2/25/18) on a day that USF needed every one of her points. USF trailed by 10 (25-15, 2:13, 2nd Q) and six at half-time but outscored the home-standing Mavericks in the second half, 44-to-33, to pick up the important road win. A three-pointer from two-time All-NSIC guard Kaely Hummel with 44 seconds left provided USF with the lead and the Cougars converted at the foul line to earn the road win.

USF, which moved up to No. 11 in the WBCA – the highest ranking in school history – earlier this week, has opened 9-0 for the first time in the NCAA DII era (since 2012). The Cougars have also started 3-0 in league play for a third straight year and fourth time in five seasons.

While the Cougars had some struggles on the offensive end for a second straight night, USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen was pleased with the grit and fight of his undefeated squad.

“We weren’t very good offensively early on but improved as the game continued,” said Traphagen, who earned his 226 career win with the program. “Give MSU credit. They are a good team and they stayed after us. We stayed in the game with our work at the foul line and on defense,” he said.

“But leave no doubt, I thought our team played some gritty basketball this weekend. With all the problems we had on the offensive end, we stayed in the game because we battled and refused to give in. I was proud of Gus (Augusta Thramer), who took advantage of her opportunity and played with an attacking mentality,” said Traphagen. “It is something that our seniors have never lost in this building. This team is just finding a way and that speaks volumes.”

Thramer made 5-of-9 field goals and hit 1-of-2 from three-point range while knocking in a career-best nine free throws in 11 attempts. She added three rebounds, three assists and two steals without a turnover in 28 minutes on the floor. Senior guard Mariah Szymanski supplied 14 points and made four treys for a second straight night as she has 138 in her career for ninth all-time. She also surpassed 900 points in her career (903). USF also had 12 points from senior guard Kaely Hummel, who now has 1,336 career points in 99 games (98 starts). She moved past Jamey Hofer (1,331 points, 2008-12, 131 games) for eighth on USF’s all-time scoring chart.

Also playing a key role for USF was senior forward Jacey Huinker, who not only have her fifth career double-double but recorded her 21st double digit rebound game. Huinker had 11 points, including 7-of-8 at the foul line, and set her career-best with 16 rebounds. This year, the 5-9 forward has incredibly had two games of 15 rebounds or more.

USF, which hit just 1-of-16 field goals to open the game, finished at 32.1 percent on 18-of-56 shooting from the floor. The Cougars made 7-of-21 from three-point range for 33.3 percent and knocked down 23-of-27 free throws for 85.2 percent.

USF had nine steals but committed 18 turnovers but against a taller opponent, stayed nearly even on the glass. MSU had a 42-40 edge on the boards led by Rachael Shumski who had 12 rebounds to go with her team-high 13 points. MSU, which finished 22-of-60 from the floor for 36.7 percent, also had 11 points from Joey Batt. They made 4-of-18 from three-point range and 13-of-23 at the foul line while committing 17 turnovers but registered 12 steals.

Recap – Scoring

After shooting just 16.7 percent on 4-of-24 shooting (2-of-9 from three-point range), the Cougars trailed 28-22 at halftime. The Cougars, which trailed by as many as 10 points, closed within three before MSU had a half-closing three from Kirstin Klitzke for the lead. USF’s was led by Thramer with 12 points as she was 2-of-3 from the field and made 7-of-8 foul shots.

Early on, the Mavericks took a 4-3 lead (5:41) as they scored inside twice. After two foul shots by Thramer, Goodhope hit a jumper for a 7-6 lead at the 4:29 mark of the opening quarter. After that, the Mavericks took control in opening quarter. Kristi Fett’s jumper helped the Mavericks to a 10-7 advantage (3:39). And, the lead grew to 12-7 on a Rachel Shumski jumper as part of a 6-0 run by MSU. The Cougars struggled from the field and hit just one of their first nine shots. With two more foul shots by Huinker, the Cougars draw within 12-10 with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, USF’s offensive problems continued with seven straight misses as MSU took a 17-10 lead after a free throw from Fett with 5:30 to play. When Thramer hit a three, the Cougars ended a nearly 10-minute scoring drought and cut into the MSU lead at 19-13. At the 3:54 mark, two foul shots from Thramer helped USF draw within 19-15. But MSU answered with baskets from Shumski and two from Joey Batt for a 25-15 lead with 2:36 to play.

Thramer scored her second field goal of the quarter as USF drew within 25-17 of MSU (2:01, 2nd Q). Then, Szymanski knocked in a three (1:16, 2nd Q) and Thramer hit a pair of foul shots (:52, 2nd) as USF cut the deficit to 25-22. But Klitzke knocked in a three with three seconds left as MSU took a 28-22 lead at halftime.

As the third quarter opened, Thramer continued to provide offense for USF with a lay-up and a foul shot on a three-point play as USF trailed, 28-25 with nine minutes to play. But MSU scored four straight with two foul shots by Maddy Olson giving the Mavs a 32-25 lead.

USF responded with a 7-0 run as Krystal Carlson scored off a Thramer assist, Huinker hit a jumper and Szymanski knocked in a three at the 5:41 mark to tie the game. After a MSU free throw the Cougars took their first lead of the game (34-33) since the first quarter (7-6) when Huinker scored on a lay-up at the 4:39 mark. After MSU again extended the lead to 43-39, Hummel hit her first three of the game with 44 seconds left in the third quarter as USF cut the deficit to one at 43-42. In the quarter, USF was 8-of-18 for 44.4 percent as they outscored MSU, 20-15. MSU shot 35.7 percent on 5-of-14 shooting.

Early in the fourth quarter (9:15), Kiara James made a free throw to draw the game even at 43. After USF led 45-44, Olson hit a three pointer for MSU to retake the lead. But USF had the answer again on Szymanski third trey of the game. However, MSU matched it when Tayla Stuttley connected from three-point distance at the 4:45 mark for a 52-48 lead.

From that point, the teams would battle back and forth. Thramer reached 20 points on a basket at the 4:31 mark as USF drew within 52-50. Then Hummel connected on a pair of free throws at the 4:06 mark to tie the game. At the 3:27 mark, Jessie Geer converted a lay-up as USF took a 54-52 lead.

At the other end Stuttley had a lay-up to tie the game. With 2:39 to play, Hummel added two more free throws for a 56-54 lead. Shumski hit a free throw and a basket but Szymanski again came up big as her fourth three of the game gave USF a 59-57 lead with 1:27 left.

Yet, in this game of back and forth, MSU’s Joey Batt knocked in a three with 54 seconds left for the lead. But then Hummel, the NSIC Preseason Player of the Year in the South Division, came up with a huge three for a 62-60 lead. USF never trailed again. In the final nine seconds, Huinker hit four straight free throws to ice the USF win.

MEN’S RECAP

MANKATO, Minn. — For the second straight season, the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (7-2, 3-0 NSIC) rolled up a big lead and with 21 points from sophomore guard Chase Grinde led from start to finish in an 86-81 win over NSIC favorite Minnesota State (3-5, 1-1-1 NSIC) at the Taylor Center on Saturday night.

USF moved to 7-2 and 3-0 and at the top of the NSIC South (tie with Augustana) after recording a season high in points in the impressive road win over MSU. For the third straight game, Grinde led the way as he scored 21 points with seven rebounds, and an assist. MSU dropped to 3-5 overall and 1-1 in NSIC play.

Grinde, who has three straight double digit scoring games (19, 20, 21) in NSIC play, scored 20 points for the third time in his career and was just one off his career-high of 22 against Winona State on Jan. 26, 2019. He hit 7-of-12 field goals and added seven foul shots for his 12th double digit scoring game of his career.

Joining Grinde in double figures was sophomore guard Troy Houghton, who had a career-high for a third straight game with 14 points. Houghton, who was 6-of-6 from the floor and hit two free throws with five rebounds and two steals, recorded his third straight game in double digits. Also coming up big for the Cougars was senior guard Milan Surlic with 11 points as he made a season-high 3-of-5 three-pointers.

Senior captain Devin Green came off bench to provide 15 points as he hit 6-of-9 field goals and also had two rebounds, an assist and two blocks in 25 minutes of work. In the past two games, USF has had at least four players in double digits in both the win over Concordia St. Paul on Friday and MSU tonight. USF also had eight points, three steals and six rebounds by junior forward Teathloach Pal while junior forward Austin Slater provided nine points, eight rebounds and a block.

“We played very well offensively all game,” said USF Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Johnson, who registered his 202nd career win at USF and 218th overall. “I also felt we got after them on defense, especially in the opening half. This was a big win and this team continues to find a way to win. I am just really impressed with how they are playing together and really sharing the basketball,” added Johnson, whose team recorded a road sweep for the ninth time in school history.

One of the key factors for USF was its shooting and work on the boards, noted Johnson. The Cougars hit 29-of-55 shots from the field for 52.7 percent as they surpassed 50 percent shooting for a third straight game. USF, which was 24-of-35 from the foul line and his 4-of-9 from three-point range, held a 36-to-28 margin on the boards as they have outrebounded every opponent this season. In fact, they have a plus-eight margin of rebounds in six of USF’s nine games.

“We are finding our identity and sometimes that is scratching out a game in the 60s and other times it is scoring like we did tonight,” added Johnson, whose team matched the season high output of 52.7 percent shooting from the field against CSP last night.

The Cougars jumped to a 23-9 lead (8:58, 1st) and took a 42-28 lead to halftime. The Cougars, which outscored MSU, 26-to-8, with points in the paint in the first half, were outscored 53-44 in the second half but their first half margin proved to be the different.

Scoring Recap –

USF was able to build a double-digit lead at halftime due to his defense, board work and outstanding shooting. The Cougars knocked in 17-of-29 shots for 58.6 percent and hit a pair of threes. Meanwhile, MSU was just 8-of-24 from the field for 33.3 percent and 4-of-12 from distance.

Grinde, Pal, Slater and Houghton scored baskets for USF in the opening seven minutes as they took a 10-6 lead (13:22). At that point USF took off on a 13-3 run to grab the 23-9 advantage over the Mavericks on a lay-up by Grinde with 8:58 left in the first half.

After MSU cut the lead back to nine points (26-17, 6:07, 1st), the Cougars extended the margin to 30-17 when Grinde scored again in the paint. Then freshman guard Jack Thompson hit a three-pointer (2:40, 1st) followed by a jumper in the paint from Green (1:32, 1st) for a 38-22 advantage.

With 11 seconds left Jaxon Simons hit a pair of foul shots as USF took its largest lead of the game at 17 points (42-25, 1st). However, MSU answered with a three from Coryon Seales, who had 11 points on the night, to draw within 14 at the half-time break.

In the second half, MSU was able to rally back as they hit 21-of-32 shots for 65.6 percent and made 6-of-11 from three-point range for 54.5 percent. However, USF was able to sustain a lead because they were solid from the field on 12-of-26 shooting for 46.2 percent, hit a couple of threes (both by Surlic) and made 18-of-25 from the foul line.

Out of the break, Kevin Krieger, who scored 13 points on the night, made a lay-up to cut the lead to 45-33 (18:34) but the Cougars responded with a jumper from Will Lybaek and a lay-up by Surlic to re-take a 16-point lead at 17:08 left in the game.

Once again, MSU responded with five straight points, including a basket from Cameron Kirksey, who had a team-high 19 for MSU, as they cut USF’s lead to 49-38 with 15:31 left on the block. Kirksey helped MSU cut the lead to seven at 53-46 as part of an 8-4 run with a three at the 13:23 mark.

Once again the Cougars had the answer with nine straight points with Houghton’s lay-up with 10:42 left providing a 62-46 advantage. For the next five minutes the Cougars lead moved from 12 to 16 points as two Grinde foul shots provided a 73-57 advantage with 6:05 to play.

Gradually, MSU cut into the lead and moved within 10 (79-69) at the 2:58 mark as Krieger knocked in a three. However, MSU couldn’t not really cut deep into the deficit until the final minute. Down by 10 with 23 seconds left, MSU had a three-point play from Seales, a three from Krieger and a jumper from Landon Wolf in the final seconds to draw within 86-81.