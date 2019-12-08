3rd-Ranked Oregon Overwhelms SDSU In Sweet 16 Rematch

Jackrabbit Women Fall On The Road To Third Ranked Ducks 95-56

EUGENE, Ore. — South Dakota State women’s basketball fell to No. 3 Oregon, 95-56, on Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Jackrabbits fell to 6-4 on the season as Oregon improved to 7-1.

South Dakota State was led on offense by Tylee Irwin who turned in 10 points. Lindsey Theuninck recorded nine points, while Rylie Cascio Jensen and Paiton Burckhard added eight points apiece. Theuninck was credited with a team-best four assists and Cascio Jensen picked up two steals.

Three Jackrabbits, including Burckhard, Tagyn Larson and Kallie Theisen, pulled down four boards each. Oregon held a 32-26 advantage in rebounds, while shooting 64.2 percent from the field.

The Jackrabbits trailed 4-0 to open the game when Tori Nelson hit a 3-pointer to put the Jacks on the board. Oregon built its advantage to 13-3 before Theuninck and Theisen made back-to-back layups to cut the deficit to six points. The Ducks went on to score 10 unanswered points en route to taking a 23-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was back-and-forth, but Oregon outscored the Jacks 22-15 as the Ducks hit six 3-pointers in the quarter. State trailed Oregon 45-24 at the half.

Irwin connected on a 3-pointer in the first minute of the second half to pull SDSU to within 20 points at 47-27, but the Jackrabbits would get no closer as Oregon went on a 24-6 run over the next seven minutes to put the game away.

Ruthy Hebard led five Oregon players in double figures with 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field. Holly Winterburn came off the bench to sink five treys en route to 17 points. Preseason player of the year Sabrina Ionescu added 12 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Ducks.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 2-3 all-time against Oregon.

The Jackrabbits played in front of a crowd of 9,560 at Matthew Knight Arena.

State is 1-1 versus ranked opponents this season.

South Dakota State shot 37.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from long distance.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns home as it welcomes Chattanooga to Frost Arena on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics