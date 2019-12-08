Gibbs & Heide Will Compete For SDSU Quarterback Job Entering 2020

Freshman Had Ups & Downs In First Seasons

BROOKINGS, S.D. — As the Jackrabbit football team picks up the pieces after yesterday’s playoff loss to Northern Iowa it’s kind of remarkable what SDSU did this season considering that they were forced to start two freshman quarterbacks.

And 2020 will start the same way 2019 did.

With a battle for the starting job.

Redshirt freshman J’Bore Gibbs got the call at the start of the year and threw for 1,058 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions while also running for four scores completing nearly 59 percent of his passes in six games.

True freshman Keaton Heide was forced in once Gibbs suffered a season ending leg injury on October 26th, completing nearly 67 percent of his passes for 1,072 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Though Gibbs will likely have the advantage, Heide figures to get better with full offseason and spring season ahead.

Whoever gets the call will tentatively do so on September 5th, 2020 at home against Butler. Though there could be changes to it, the road schedule is set to include five road games, including FBS Nebraska on September 20th, as well as six home games at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Don’t forget that the University of North Dakota also joins the Missouri Valley Football Conference next year as well.