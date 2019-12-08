REPORT: UW-Lacrosse Coach Mike Schmidt To Take Over Northern State Football Program

Official Announcement Tomorrow At 2:30 PM

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Northern State has apparently settled on the person who will be the 30th head football coach in the program’s history.

According to a report late on Sunday evening by FootballScoop.com it will be current UW-Lacrosse head coach Mike Schmidt.

Schmidt has gone 27-13 at the Division Three school in four seasons.

Prior to that report the NSU athletic department announced that it will introduce their next head football coach tomorrow at 2:30 PM at the Barnett Center. Northern finished 6-5 last year and fired Tom Dosch on November 20th after he’d gone 53-57 in 10 seasons at the helm.

Stay tuned to KDLT for the latest on this developing story.