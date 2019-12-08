Sioux Falls Impacted By National Christmas Tree Shortage

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

Most people see Christmas trees when they are glowing in a living room, what they don’t see is the process it takes to get there. Baumgartner Trees and Landscaping has been selling Christmas Trees since the 1950’s, and this year has brought a new battle.

Kevin Baumgartner, of Baumgartner Trees and Landscaping said, “We’ve always been a major player in Sioux Falls in the Christmas tree industry, but in this year we had to scrap for everything we get.”

And Scrapping is what they’ve done. Christmas Trees take about eight years to grow to proper height, well eight years ago not as many trees were being planted for a few reasons.

“Eight years ago there was both a drought and the economy was poor, so nobody replanted for about two years. Now it’s coming back to haunt us,” he said.

By haunting us, Baumgartner means the small Christmas tree businesses.

Baumgartner said, “Some of the vendors we did have in our Northern Wisconsin area said that some of the big box stores were coming up and buying by the hundreds of acres just to secure their position, and it created a shortage for most the rest of us.”

And that shortage has caused Baumgartner’s to search elsewhere for trees for the last six months.

“We’ve been in this struggle trying to find trees and secure our trees since July, and the later in the season it gets the more you’re going to lose,” Baumgartner said.