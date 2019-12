Sioux Falls Shooting Leaves 19-year-old Injured

SIOUX FALLS

Sioux Falls police are investigating a weekend shooting that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday night in the area of 49th and Louise.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested.

Police continue to investigate, but say the public is not in danger and that the victim was targeted.