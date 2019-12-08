Sunny Radio Escapes Robbery, Finds Stolen Items

SIOUX FALLS

A transmitter building for a Sioux Falls radio station was broken into Saturday.

Sunny radio posted on Facebook yesterday that someone “ransacked” their property around 6:15 p.m. last night.

Two hard drives were taken, causing Sunny Radio to go off-air for about 15 minutes.

Owner of Sunny Radio, John Small, found both hard drives in a nearby pile of snow later last night.

And Small is focusing on finding the good in this bad situation

He said, “It’s amazing to me how many people reached out. ‘How can I help?’ I had a guy that said ‘what computer parts do you need I can bring them out now.’ I mean it was unbelievable how awesome people are.”