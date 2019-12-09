Augie’s Board of Trustees Approves Strategic Plan, Effort to Go Division I

SIOUX FALLS

Augustana University’s strategic plan and an effort to transition to Division I athletics has been approved by the University’s Board of Trustees.

The three-phase plan calls for increased enrollment of at least 1,000 more students by 2030. The liberal arts university is also looking to expand academics, a master’s program in business has already been added. There are also plans to make tuition more affordable.

Within the next ten years, Augie plans to expand its athletic program by upping recruitment and securing an invitation to transition to a multi-sport Division I conference.