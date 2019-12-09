Coyotes Proving Resolve In NIVC

Host Quarterfinals Tomorrow

VERMILLION, S.D. — Plenty of teams might have let the disappointment of missing the NCAA Tournament overcome them.

The Coyotes turned it into motivation to make a statement that they belonged by winning in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. And they’ve lived up to their words so far by winning six of the seven sets they played in victories over Central Michigan and UNLV.

USD hosts UT-Arlington in the quarterfinals tomorrow at 7 PM.