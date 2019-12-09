Coyotes Sting Hornets

USD Beats Alabama State 73-59

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VERMILLION, S.D.—Stanley Umude tied his season high with 21 points and Tyler Hagedorn added 18 more as South Dakota pulled away from Alabama State in the second half and scored a 73-59 win Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

It was the second win in a row for the Coyotes (8-3) to begin a season-long five-game home stand. South Dakota has won all four home games by double digits.

Alabama State (1-7), yet to play at home this season, got a team-high 11 points and eight boards from Tobi Ewuosho, but couldn’t come away with its second win in a row. The Hornets shot 35 percent from the field (21-of-60) including a 6-of-24 effort from three-point range.

South Dakota led 27-23 at the half, but quickly pushed the lead to double digits and enjoyed its largest advantage at 48-33 with 14:02 to go. That followed a string of six straight points capped by buckets from Umude and Brandon Armstrong. South Dakota led by at least eight points the rest of the way.

“They had nine days off to prepare for us, and I knew they would come out and play really hard and they did,” said USD head coach Todd Lee. “We did a much better job in the second half of moving the basketball. First half, it stuck too much, but in the second half, we moved the ball a lot better and that opened it up a little bit.”

Tyler Peterson scored all 12 of his points in the second half and Umude totaled 13 after the break. Together, they were 11-of-17 from the field, and the Coyotes shot 56 percent in the second stanza and made all nine free throws.

Meanwhile, the Hornets battled cold shooting, foul trouble and the loss of Jeremy Hamilton in the first half. Hamilton scored five points in five minutes off the bench early on, but was ejected from the game seven minutes before halftime after it was ruled he came off the bench following a hard foul on Hagedorn during a fast break. Alabama State also lost AJ Farrar, who had eight points in 11 minutes off the bench, but fouled out with 14:45 still to play.

“Defensively, we held them to 35 percent shooting and we had a lot of guys who contributed to that tonight so that was good to see,” said Lee.

Hagedorn and Umude entered as the Summit’s two-leading scorers and they combined to make 15-of-26 from the floor Monday. Hagedorn, still battling a foot injury, played just 21 minutes in reaching 18 points and six boards. Umude, who entered with three consecutive double-doubles, had six boards, five assists and two blocks in addition to notching his ninth career 20-point effort.

South Dakota, which begins finals week on campus, is off until Saturday when the Coyotes host Mayville State at 3:30 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Mayville State is an NAIA program from North Dakota which is off to a 9-2 start this season.

“We’re taking the next two days off,” said Lee. “They have class and a reading day Wednesday, and we have been on the road a lot. We have taken two eight-day road trips. They’ve got to get ready for finals and then we’ll come back, work on some fundamentals and get in the gym and just work on what we need to improve on.”

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics