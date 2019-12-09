Fewer High School Football Classes? Football Committee Proposes a Change

SIOUX FALLS, SD— A big change could be on the horizon for South Dakota high school football.

The South Dakota Football Advisory Committee has proposed reducing the number of football classes in the state, from seven to five, for the first time since 1999.

“Three or four different proposals that we’re all similar. So, we just started from scratch with all of them and had a really great conversation and it was probably the most in-depth, honest conversation we had about football and football classification,” said Dr. Dan Swartos, South Dakota High School Activities Association executive director.

The committee settled on this class proposal:

-Five Classes with three 11-man classes and two 9-man classes based on the number of male students overall in each school.

-11-AA would have the top nine schools plus O’Gorman, who would petition into the class

-11-A would have the next 16 schools

-11-B would have the next 33 schools

-And the 9-man classes would be split between the remaining 69 schools.

“The biggest thing right now is the discussion is going on,” said Chad Stadem, Washington High School football head coach.

Stadem, whose name was on the 11-AAA and AA proposal for the class change, says one of the major reasons for the proposal is making the classes more competitive.

“I would say the majority in South Dakota would feel that it is just because it’s watered down and the competition isn’t as good as it’s been in the past. I feel like when a lower class can consistently between an upper class then we are watered down,” said Stadem.

But, for now, the classes will stay the same.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association says they can’t vote on the changes until after the 2020 season.