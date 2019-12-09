Gov. Noem Hosts South Dakota LEADS for Teacher and Students

SIOUX FALLS

Governor Kristi Noem spent the day in Sioux Falls today hosting the first ever “South Dakota LEADS” conference.

Teachers, students and women were welcome to attend free conferences at the Premier Center.

Noem says this is an opportunity for those attending to learn how to be leaders in their communities and find ways to work together, “to talk about what it means to be leaders in your community, ways that you can work together on some of the challenges that our state is facing but also encourage each other.”

The event comes less than a week after Noem’s 2021 budget proposal.

She received some criticism from school officials for not including money that was promised for an increase in teacher’s salaries.

“I don’t decide teacher salaries, school board members do. What I wasn’t able to do was give a percentage increase to school districts across the board state-wide. So, with the tough revenue year that the state is having, we just didn’t have extra money in the budget this year,” says Noem.

Noem did include funding for increased enrollment for school districts along with reimbursing school district’s spending on special education.